Ole Anderson, founding member of the pro wrestling team known as The Four Horsemen, has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ole Anderson, a professional wrestler whose tough, no-nonsense style led him to become a founding member of the famed collective known as The Four Horsemen, has died, the WWE said. He was 81.

Anderson's death was disclosed Monday by the wrestling organization's website, which described Anderson's approach in the ring as hard-nosed and his demeanor as gruff.

Anderson gained that reputation early in his career as a tag-team champ, paired with partners billed as relatives, including Arn Anderson. They gained notoriety as the tag team known as The Minnesota Wrecking Crew, the WWE said.