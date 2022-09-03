Old Dominion does it again, beats Virginia Tech 20-17

Wolff finished just 14 for 35 for 165 yards, but connected with Ali Jennings for 24 yards to start the winning drive, ran for eight yards on a fourth-and-1 from midfield and threw the pass to Jennings that made Strong draw the huge flag.

“Tonight was frustrating for them because they knew they could play better,” Rahne said. “You know, I think part of it was that they wanted to come out and play so well that they played a little tight. And that’s not who we are.”

Watson needed two tries to make it, but tumbled in with 33 seconds left.

There was no question that he was getting the ball, Rahne said.

“Not only was it his ball, but it was our offensive line’s ball,” he said. “I'll put it in their hands as many times as I can.”

SLOPPY

Wells, who threw a fourth interception on a desperation pass in the final seconds, wasn't the only one with an auspicious debut for the Hokies. They were whistled for 14 penalties for 100 yards and had five turnovers.

“I am surprised we were sloppy and I felt like they pressed and you know, attention to detail, which showed up in the last scrimmage a little bit, just more penalties than we’ve been having,” Pry said.

“You want to make people earn it, and we didn’t do that."

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: Wells showed ability with both his big arm and feet, bit that arm also had him overthrowing receivers by a lot, including the interception that led the ODU's first field goal. He had 34 TDs and 22 interceptions in 23 starts at Marshall and Pry will want him to get more consistent quickly.

Old Dominion: The Monarchs lone touchdown before the decisive run by Watson was a gift when the snap on a 38-yard field goal try by Virginia Tech sailed well over the holder's head and, in the scramble to recover the ball, ended with Robert Kennedy scooping it and taking it the final 25 yards.

UP NEXT Virginia Tech: The Hokies open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at home against Boston College.

Old Dominion: The Monarchs go on the road to play at East Carolina.

Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis (5) signals for a first down during an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis (5) signals for a first down during an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill

Combined Shape Caption Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells, center right, hands off the ball to running back Keshawn King, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells, center right, hands off the ball to running back Keshawn King, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill

Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis (5) exchanges words with Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis (5) exchanges words with Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill

Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Tariq Sims (26) is tripped by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins, left, as Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) finishes the tackle during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Tariq Sims (26) is tripped by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins, left, as Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) finishes the tackle during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill

Combined Shape Caption Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) celebrates after making a tackle on third down to force a punt during an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) celebrates after making a tackle on third down to force a punt during an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill

Combined Shape Caption Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) is tackled by Old Dominion defensive end Kris Caine (41) during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) is tackled by Old Dominion defensive end Kris Caine (41) during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill

Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Keshawn Wicks (22) is brought down by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins (7) during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Keshawn Wicks (22) is brought down by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins (7) during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill

Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Blake Watson (2) is brought down by Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) and linebacker Jayden McDonald (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill Combined Shape Caption Old Dominion running back Blake Watson (2) is brought down by Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) and linebacker Jayden McDonald (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) Credit: Mike Caudill Credit: Mike Caudill