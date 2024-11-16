Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Olav Thon, billionaire Norwegian real estate developer, dead at 101

Olav Thon, a billionaire entrepreneur recognizable for his bright red cap who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway’s biggest real estate empires, has died
FILE - 95 year old businessman and billionaire Olav Thon, right poses for a photo with Sissel Berdal Haga, after their wedding at Hotel Bristol in Oslo, Friday, June 21, 2019. (Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - 95 year old businessman and billionaire Olav Thon, right poses for a photo with Sissel Berdal Haga, after their wedding at Hotel Bristol in Oslo, Friday, June 21, 2019. (Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix via AP, File)
58 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Olav Thon, a billionaire entrepreneur recognizable for his bright red cap who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway's biggest real estate empires, has died, his company said Saturday. He was 101.

“It is with great sadness that we have today received the news that Olav Thon has passed away,” Olav Thon Gruppen said in a statement. The cause of death was not immediately specified.

Thon was born in the village of Ål in the Hallingdal Valley, northwest of Oslo, on June 29, 1923.

He had initially planned to study medicine, but World War II extinguished those hopes, and he instead turned to breeding animals for their fur at his home farm, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Thon eventually moved from selling leather into real estate and purchased his first apartment building in 1950.

From there, he built a group that today employs thousands of staffers and counts over 80 shopping centers in Norway and neighboring Sweden. It also owns some 90 hotels in those two countries as well as Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands, according to the company.

He transferred most assets of the company to the Olav Thon Foundation after it was created in 2013.

Thon was known for his penchant for the outdoors, and supported tourism and hiking activities in Norway. His philanthropy included support for medical research, notably in muscular-skeletal disorders.

After his longtime wife Inge-Johanne Thon died in 2018, he married again — aged 95 — the following year to Sissel Berdal Haga at the century-old Hotel Bristol in Oslo, which was his first hotel purchase, bought in 1974.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olav Thon, billionaire Norwegian real estate developer, dead at 10158m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Women switched at birth in 1965 sue Norway for a breach of human rights
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Danish police close investigation into Old Stock Exchange fire
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Norway's Kon-Tiki Museum returns artifacts to Chile's remote Easter Island
The Latest
Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since Oct. 1 invasion, Lebanese media say21m ago
Tropical storm Sara drenches Honduras’ northern coast, with flash flooding and mudslides...25m ago
Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with new 8-year contract34m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens