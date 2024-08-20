Oklahoma State to wear QR codes on helmets to assist NIL fundraising

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State will wear QR codes on its helmets this season linking to the general team fund to increase the program's name, image and likeness money pool.

The rollout will be in the season opener at home against defending FCS champion South Dakota State on August 31. The school believes it is the first time that a college football team will wear QR codes during regular-season games.

The initiative is part of the “Saddle Up Campaign” organized by Pokes With A Purpose.