Oklahoma State sinks No. 12 Texas Tech's Big 12 title hopes

Obanor's reverse layup with 15 seconds left before halftime put Texas Tech up 27-25. Thompson's jumper with four seconds remaning tied it at 27. Neither team led by more than six in the first half. The game was tied six times and there were three lead changes.

A 3-pointer by Obanor put the Red Raiders up by 10 midway through the second half.

Oklahoma State roared back. A block by Moussa Cisse led to a fast-break dunk by Thompson that cut Tech's lead to 49-46.

The Cowboys missed their next seven shots, with Tech stuck on 49 points before Walker scored and was fouled on a putback with 51.5 seconds left. He made the free throw to tie it at 49.

Tech missed 10 straight shots before a tip-in by Davion Warren with 28.3 seconds remaining put the Red Raiders back in front, setting up the wild finish.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went unbeaten at home but struggled on the road. They went 3-6 on the road and 5-8 away from home. That's not a good sign heading into postseason play.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys closed the season by winning four of their final seven games, despite the postseason ban.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Big 12 tournament.

Oklahoma State: Season over.

