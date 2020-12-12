Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard opts out

Hubbard's 2019 season was the best by an Oklahoma State back since Barry Sanders' 1988 Heisman-winning season.

Hubbard led the nation in rushing last season with 2,094 yards and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He rushed for 221 yards against Oregon State, 256 against Tulsa, 296 against Kansas State and 223 against TCU. He ran for 158 yards in a loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.

Hubbard became active on social media this past summer during the fight against racial injustice. He threatened to boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump. The two patched up their differences, with Gundy promising to make changes.

