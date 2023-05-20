X

Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

National & World News
13 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department's 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening3h ago

Credit: contributed

Students document the pandemic’s impact
2h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Mother, 40, accused of leaving ‘Baby India’ to die in Forsyth County woods
17h ago

Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin
15h ago

Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin
15h ago

Credit: Source: Zausmer law firm

Lawsuit against PulteGroup alleges manager brought noose to meeting
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Will Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?
12m ago
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
22m ago
A look inside the playbook on transgender health bills
37m ago
Featured

South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
20h ago
New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top