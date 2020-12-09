Oklahoma asks court: Make J&J pay $9.3B to end opioid crisis

Attorney General Mike Hunter made the request Monday, saying a court order last year that the pharmaceutical giant pay $465 million for its part in the oversupply of highly addictive painkillers would be sufficient to cover only one year of the state's abatement plan.

The company appealed Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman's order in December 2019 and the state appealed in January. The company has argued the award should be reduced to offset pretrial settlements between the state and two other drugmakers, while the state has maintained that $465 million isn't enough to abate the crisis.