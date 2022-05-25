Oilers win 5-3, push Flames to the brink of elimination

After trailing 3-0 after the first period and 3-2 through two periods, Calgary tied the game in the third on an Edmonton power play when Andersson fired a 150-foot clearing attempt from his own end that somehow fooled Smith at 10:56.

With the Oilers wobbling, Nugent-Hopkins poked in his fourth goal of the playoffs from in front of Markstrom.

Andersson then took a four-minute penalty for high-sticking with 2:40 left to effectively kill off the game before Kane iced it by scoring into an empty net.

Edmonton also held a 2-1 series lead in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings only to play what the Oilers described as their worst performance of the month in a 4-0 loss. This time, they took a stranglehold on the series without their best effort.

Markstrom, who had allowed 14 goals in the series before getting pulled after two periods with Calgary trailing Sunday’s Game 3 by a 4-0 score, played the puck behind his own net on the first shift, but put it right on Nugent-Hopkins’ stick. He scored his third.

The goal was the third-fastest in Oilers’ playoff history, just short of McDavid (19 seconds in 2020) and Fernando Pisani (16 seconds in 2006).

One of three finalists for the Vézina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie, Markstrom recovered to deny Darnell Nurse on a chance a couple minutes later before Smith was at full stretch on a Johnny Gaudreau one-time chance.

Calgary winger Tyler Toffoli then took a tripping penalty and the Oilers made the Flames pay when Hyman outmuscled a hobbled Chris Tanev — back in the lineup for the first time since Game 6 of the opening round despite a suspected upper-body injury — in tight, scoring his fifth goal of the series and seventh of the playoffs at 9:53.

The Flames, who topped the Pacific Division in the regular season, pushed back with a couple of decent shifts, but Kane, who was coming off a natural hat trick in Game 3, made it 3-0 with 66 seconds remaining in the period on a shot that nicked blueliner Nikita Zadorov.

Calgary showed some life on slick power play in the second with Kane off for slashing. Lindholm eventually picked the top corner for his fifth goal at 9:04 after the Oilers twice failed to clear the defensive zone.

Backlund got the Flames within one at 3-2 just 36 seconds later when he stepped past Duncan Keith and fired his fourth past Smith.

Smith made a good stop on a Lindholm power-play chance early in the third before Edmonton got its second man-advantage with 11 minutes left in regulation.

Markstrom kept his team within striking distance with a terrific pad stop on Draisaitl, who became the first player in NHL history to register three-plus points in four straight playoff games with an assist on the Oilers’ empty-net goal.

Caption Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, right, blocks the net on Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman, center, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, right, is checked by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund, right, celebrates his goal with teammates as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith gets up from the ice during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, keeps an eye on Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm, right, celebrates his goal as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse kneels on the ice during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames look away as Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, front left, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis, right, holds back Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, center left, and teammates celebrate his goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, center, covers the puck as Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman digs for it during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Calgary Flames forward Calle Jarnkrok, right, is checked by Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh