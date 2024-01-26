Oilers win 15th straight game with 3-0 victory over Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots for the Blackhawks, who have lost 19 consecutive road games (0-18-1). Chicago has dropped its last three overall.

Edmonton opened the scoring on the power play 1:37 into the second period when Draisaitl made a touch pass to McDavid, who scored on the backhand with Mrazek well out of position. The goal extended McDavid’s home scoring streak to 17 games.

Chicago had a prime opportunity to score with 1:36 remaining in the second when Mackenzie Entwistle was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down by Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais. Entwistle attempted to send his shot through Pickard’s legs, but the Oilers goalie stopped him.

Edmonton took a two-goal edge in the third when McDavid made a nice backhand pass across to a hard-charging Hyman, who directed his 29th of the season past Mrazek.

The Oilers put the game away with a late empty-net goal by McDavid.

NOTES: Columbus won 16 in a row during the 2016-17 season. The New York Islanders (1981-82) and Penguins (2012-13) won 15 straight. ... Oilers forward Sam Gagner was a part of the Blue Jackets team that won 16 straight, making him the only player in NHL history to be a part of two such lengthy runs of consecutive victories.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

