Oilers star McDavid reaches 500 career points 369th NHL game

“It’s incredible. He’s done it all his career, he’s going to continue doing it,” Draisaitl said.

The German forward added that he’s even more impressed by how his teammate handles himself off the ice.

“He’s just someone you can learn a lot from. So we’re very lucky, very fortunate to have a guy like that as our leader,” Draisaitl said.

McDavid now has 171 goals and 330 assists in his career and leads the NHL in points this season with nine goals and 22 assists in 18 games.

“I know he doesn’t look at milestones like that very much," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "But I think, probably, later on in life, he’ll look back and be very proud of some of those milestones he’s put forth. I know he still wants the team milestone ahead of the individual milestone, so that’s what he’s striving for.”

Picked first overall by the Oilers in 2015, McDavid’s career-best season was in 2018-19 when he had 41 goal and 75 assists for 116 points in 78 games. He was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and was also picked by his fellow players as the NHL’s most outstanding player in both seasons. He also took home the Hart Trophy, awarded to annually to the league’s most valuable player, in 2016-17.

McDavid signed an eight-year, $100-million extension with the Oilers in July 2017.