Oilers beat Stars 5-2 in Game 4 to tie Western Conference final

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) is upended in front of the net as Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save during the third period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) is upended in front of the net as Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save during the third period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mattias Janmark and Leon Draisaitl scored in a 51-second span in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference final.

Janmark tied it on a short-handed, 2-on-1 break with Connor Brown with 5:29 left in the period, and Draisaitl followed with his 10th of the postseason with 4:38 to go.

Game 5 is Friday night in Dallas.

Ryan McLeod, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, into a empty net with 1:53 remaining, also scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid added two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Wyatt Johnson and Esa Lindell scored as Dallas raced to a 2-0 lead in the first 5 1/2 minutes. McLeod and Bouchard countered for Edmonton late in the period.

Skinner made a big stop on Evgenii Dadonov with the rink still buzzing after the tying burst.

The Stars got their second power play with eight minutes left in regulation, but the Oilers killed their 23rd straight penalty before Ekholm put it away with the empty-netter.

Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots for Dallas.

Johnston scored his ninth of the playoffs just 58 seconds in when he snapped the puck past Skinner on the first shot of the game.

The crowd gave the Oilers a sarcastic cheer when Edmonton finally got its first shot more than eight minutes into the game.

Edmonton made three lineup changes, inserting defenseman Philip Broberg along with McLeod and fellow forward Corey Perry for Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick.

Stars defenseman Chris Tanev left in the second period because of a lower-body injury. He didn’t return.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against he Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate the team's win over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark (13) and Cody Ceci (5) celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) is upended in front of the net as Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save during the third period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) vie for the puck during the third period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Thomas Harley, left, and Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway vie for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) is congratulated for a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

