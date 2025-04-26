Nation & World News
Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 to cut the Kings’ series lead to 2-1

Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored in a 10-second span in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 on Friday night to cut the Kings’ series lead to 2-1
Edmonton Oilers' Jake Walman (96) and Evander Kane (91) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Jake Walman (96) and Evander Kane (91) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored in a 10-second span in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 on Friday night to cut the Kings' series lead to 2-1.

Kane tied at 4 with 6:42 left on a wild scramble in front of the goal. It was ruled a goal after a review, and Los Angeles then challenged for goalie interference. The challenge failed, giving Edmonton a power play, and Bouchard put the Oilers ahead with 6:32 to go off a nifty feed from Leon Draisaitl.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Edmonton.

Bouchard and Connor Brown each had two goals and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Connor McDavid also scored. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves after Stuart Skinner started the first two games in Los Angeles.

Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore scored Los Angeles. Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2), Connor Brown (28), Evander Kane (91) and Jake Walman (96) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) skates past as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after a goal during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings players celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark (13) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Moore (12) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Malott (39) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Jake Walman (96) as Kings' goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) follows the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) looks for the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) skates around the net and Kings' Phillip Danault (24) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe, center, Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and OIlers' Evan Bouchard (2) rough it up during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (8) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

