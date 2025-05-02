Nation & World News
Oilers beat Kings 6-4 to close out series 4-2 and move into 2nd round of playoffs

Connor Brown had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates the win with teammates over the Los Angeles Kings during NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

37 minutes ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Brown had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Zach Hyman and Trent Frederic each had a goal and an assist and Adam Henrique also scored for the Oilers, who won four straight to take the best-of-seven series in six games.

The Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, Jordan Spence and Anze Kopitar replied for the Kings, who have been eliminated by the Oilers in the first round in four consecutive seasons. Los Angeles hasn’t won a playoff series since 2014, when it beat the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup.

Calvin Pickard made 23 saves to record the win, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 23-of-28 shots for the Kings.

The goals came fast and furious to start the contest with four goals in the first six minutes. The Kings scored on their first shot just 1:19 into the first period as Kevin Fiala sprung Byfield on a breakaway.

Edmonton tied it 3:04 into the first as Brown took a shot through traffic that hit Henrique up high and caromed into the net.

The Kings responded 33 seconds later on just their third shot on Pickard as a low percentage shot from Clarke appeared to deflect off Nurse’s stick and went up high and in.

The Oilers tied it again at the 5:55 mark of the opening period on the power play as Connor McDavid made a nice cross-ice feed to Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton became the first team in NHL history to record two game-tying goals in the opening six minutes of a playoff game.

Edmonton took its first lead with seven minutes to play in the first as a long shot by Nurse was deflected in by Hyman to make it 3-2.

The Oilers grabbed a two-goal lead with five minutes left in the second period as Nurse took his time before beating Kuemper with a wrister from distance.

Edmonton padded its lead with 3:25 to play in the middle frame as Brown dropped it back to trade deadline acquisition Frederic and he recorded his first as an Oiler.

The Kings made it 5-3 with two minutes left in the second as Spence scored his first on a one-timer from the slot.

Los Angeles got within one with their goalie pulled and 55 seconds remaining as a Drew Doughty point shot hit Kopitar’s stick on its way into the net.

Brown put the series away with an empty-netter with two seconds left.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard (30) and Connor Brown (28) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings during NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Trent Frederic (21) and Adam Henrique (19) celebrate a goal as Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (8) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' John Klingberg (36) and Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate Darnell Nurse's goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' Joel Edmundson (6) checks Edmonton Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) and Edmonton Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin (92) rough it up during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Jake Walman (96) and Evander Kane (91) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Reform UK's Sarah Pochin, right and party leader Nigel Farage talk to the media after the party won the seat in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election at DCBL Halton Stadium, Widnes, Cheshire, Friday, May 2, 2025. ( Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

