ajc logo
X

Oil spill smears coast in Venezuelan tourist hotspot

National & World News
23 minutes ago
An oil spill has polluted more than 2.5 miles of coastline at one of Venezuela's top tourist destinations

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An oil spill has polluted more than 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) of coastline at the city of Lechería, one of Venezuela's top tourist destinations, the city's mayor said Tuesday.

Mayor Manuel Ferreira called it a “catastrophic scene.”

“The authorities in the area of oil production have not given us information, but the reality speaks for itself," Ferreira lamented in a Twitter post. He ordered the beaches closed for at least 72 hours in the resorts of Los Canales, Lido and Cangrejo.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro and the state-owned PDVSA oil company have yet to announce what caused the spill, nor how much oil has been unleashed along the coast of the state of Anzoátegui.

The nearby refinery of Puerto La Cruz has the capacity to process 200,000 barrels of crude a day. And each day off the shores of Lechería, numerous tanker ships wait their turn to load crude and natural gas for Venezuelan and international markets.

Oil production has dropped sharply in recent years in Venezuela. Government critics blame inadequate maintenance and a lack of investment to improve the obsolete infrastructure, and say spills and failures have become more frequent as a result.

Editors' Picks

Atlanta Public Schools’ employees to get retention payment this month1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia State student: Why does Georgia make voting so hard?
3h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
12h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
6m ago
Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban
7m ago
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
18m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
5h ago
Some Georgia voters confused by polling site changes, lack of signs
17h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top