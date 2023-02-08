Oil major TotalEnergies doubles annual profit to $36 billion

Oil prices surged to over $120 last year on fears of lost Russian supply as Western buyers turned away from Moscow's crude amid the war in Ukraine. Crude prices have eased lately amid global economic slowdowns and because less Russian oil has been lost to the market than originally feared.

Natural gas prices also surged to record highs in Europe as Russia largely cut supplies to the continent. While they have since fallen, they are three times higher than before Russia massed troops on the border of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies said in its earnings release that it paid $33 billion in taxes during 2022, most of it to countries where it produces oil and natural gas.

The company's board of directors proposed to increase its dividend to shareholders for 2022 by 6.5%, to 2.81 euros ($3.02) per share, plus the special dividend of 1 euro per share paid out in December.