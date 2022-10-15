ajc logo
X

Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany says it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored.

The state-run operator, PERN, said that both lines of the Druzhba pipeline were operating normally, transporting oil.

It said that the cause of the leak that occurred Tuesday in a field in central Poland is still being investigated.

The Druzhba pipeline, which in Russian means “Friendship,” was built in the 1960s and is one of the world’s largest pipeline systems, bringing crude oil from Siberia to central Europe. It branches to reach Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

The leak follows attacks last month on the Baltic Sea Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, in which explosives are said to have been used. Europe has been taking steps to reduce its reliance on Russian energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Credit: Michal Dyjuk

Credit: Michal Dyjuk

Credit: Sven Kaestner

Credit: Sven Kaestner

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

Herschel Walker’s debate performance scores points for his campaign3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
22h ago

Credit: AJC ePaper

Let’s Get Two: Expanded coverage of Braves NLDS Game 3 in the ePaper
5h ago

Credit: Handout

Just in: Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
1h ago

Credit: Handout

Just in: Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
1h ago

Credit: WSAV screen grab

Walker and Warnock clash in Senate debate
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Harry Nakos

Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete
11m ago
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
27m ago
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top