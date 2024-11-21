Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House subcommittee focused on cutting government spending
Oil company Phillips 66 faces federal charges related to alleged Clean Water Act violations

Oil company Phillips 66 has been federally indicted in connection with alleged violations of the Clean Water Act in California
By STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oil company Phillips 66 has been federally indicted in connection with alleged violations of the Clean Water Act in California, authorities said Thursday.

The Texas-based company is accused of discharging hundreds of thousands of gallons of industrial wastewater containing excessive amounts of oil and grease, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The company allegedly dumped the wastewater from its Carson oil refinery into the Los Angeles County sewer system in 2020 and 2021 and did not report the violations, prosecutors said.

Phillips is charged with two counts of negligently violating the Clean Water Act and four counts of knowingly violating the Clean Water Act. The company faces up to five years of probation on each count and a maximum of $2.4 million in fines.

An arraignment date has not been set. The company's media relations department did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Last month, Phillips announced it would close its Southern California refinery by the end of 2025, citing market concerns. That refinery accounts for about 8% of California’s refining capacity, according to the state’s Energy Commission.

The company also operates a refinery near San Francisco that accounts for about 5% of California’s refining capacity, according to the state Energy Commission.

