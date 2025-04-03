Nation & World News
Ohtani's walk-off homer in 9th completes rally as Dodgers stun winless Braves 6-5 for 8-0 start

Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning on his bobblehead night, lifting the unbeaten Los Angeles Dodgers over the winless Atlanta Braves 6-5
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, is congratulated by Miguel Rojas after a walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning on his bobblehead night, lifting the unbeaten Los Angeles Dodgers over the winless Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Wednesday.

The Dodgers improved to 8-0, the best start ever by a defending World Series champion.

Max Muncy tied the game with a two-run double in the eighth off Atlanta reliever Raisel Iglesias (0-1) after the third baseman’s two errors led to five unearned runs for the Braves early.

Atlanta is 0-7 for the first time since opening 0-9 in 2016.

Fans waited hours in line outside the stadium and traffic was snarled for the first of four Ohtani bobblehead giveaways this season. This one features him holding his 2024 NL MVP award.

Trailing 5-0, the Dodgers clawed back on a two-run homer from Tommy Edman in the second inning and a solo shot by Michael Conforto in the fourth.

Jack Dreyer (1-0) got the win in relief.

Key stat

Six of the Dodgers' eight wins have been via comeback.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the team's home opener Friday against Miami.

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 2.70) starts Friday at Philadelphia to open a six-game trip.

A bobblehead doll of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is seen before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

A fan holds up a bobblehead doll of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani as he enters the stadium before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Fans line up to enter Dodger Stadium to receive a bobblehead doll of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Fans line up to enter Dodger Stadium to receive a bobblehead doll of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Snell, center, gets a visit from pitching coach Josh Bard, left, and infielders during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Snell, right, gets a visit from catcher Will Smith during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Stuart Fairchild, right is safe at first base after colliding with Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernández on a bunt single during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Eli White lays down a bunt single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is congratulated after a walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, and Eli White celebrate after they scored on a double Matt Olson during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Bryce Elder throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Snell throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Bryan De La Cruz, right, is tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith at home plate during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

A fan receives a bobblehead doll of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

A fan enter Dodger Stadium after receiving a bobblehead doll of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Fans arrive at Dodger Stadium to receive a bobblehead doll of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

