Ohtani's walk-off homer in 9th completes rally as Dodgers stun winless Braves 6-5 for 8-0 start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning on his bobblehead night, lifting the unbeaten Los Angeles Dodgers over the winless Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Wednesday.

The Dodgers improved to 8-0, the best start ever by a defending World Series champion.

Max Muncy tied the game with a two-run double in the eighth off Atlanta reliever Raisel Iglesias (0-1) after the third baseman’s two errors led to five unearned runs for the Braves early.