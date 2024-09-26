Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball goes up for auction with starting bid of $500,000

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — The baseball that Shohei Ohtani hit for his 50th home run, which gave him 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season, is going up for auction on Friday.

Ohtani became the first player in Major League history in the 50-50 club. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar accomplished the feat last week in Miami.

The fan who caught the milestone ball is working with Goldin, a New Jersey-based auction house specializing in trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia.