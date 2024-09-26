Nation & World News

Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball goes up for auction with starting bid of $500,000

The baseball that Shohei Ohtani hit for his 50th home run, which gave him 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season, is going up for auction on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — The baseball that Shohei Ohtani hit for his 50th home run, which gave him 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season, is going up for auction on Friday.

Ohtani became the first player in Major League history in the 50-50 club. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar accomplished the feat last week in Miami.

The fan who caught the milestone ball is working with Goldin, a New Jersey-based auction house specializing in trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia.

The opening bid for the ball is $500,000. There is black scuffing and abrasions on the white leather ball, which was authenticated by Major League Baseball.

Potential buyers will also have a chance to buy the ball outright for $4.5 million between Friday and Oct. 9. If bidding reaches $3 million before Oct. 9, the option to purchase the ball privately will no longer be available and buyers must bid for it. Extended bidding will begin on Oct. 16.

“Ohtani is truly one-of-a-kind, and the 50-50 record may be his crowning achievement,” said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the auction house. "This is a piece of baseball history that fans and historians around the world will remember for decades to come.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Friday, June 21, 2024. Austin Barnes also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

