Nation & World News

Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter

Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media Monday for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his interpreter emerged during the team’s trip to South Korea
FILE - Ippei Mizuhara stands next to Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani and translates during an interview at Dodger Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024. The firing of Ohtani's interpreter by the Los Angeles Dodgers over allegations of illegal gambling has highlighted an issue many outside of California don't realize: Sports betting is still against the law in the nation's most populous state. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara stands next to Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani and translates during an interview at Dodger Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024. The firing of Ohtani's interpreter by the Los Angeles Dodgers over allegations of illegal gambling has highlighted an issue many outside of California don't realize: Sports betting is still against the law in the nation's most populous state. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
27 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media Monday for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his interpreter emerged during the team's trip to South Korea.

The interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers last week when the team opened the season with two games against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.

Manager Dave Roberts endorsed Ohtani addressing the matter publicly.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I’m happy he’s going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity.”

Ohtani made only a brief appearance in the Dodgers clubhouse before Sunday's Freeway Series opener against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels. The teams are playing three exhibition games before the Dodgers host St. Louis in their home opener on Thursday.

Ohtani was set to bat second as the designated hitter at Dodger Stadium.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani takes his helmet off after making it to first on a fielder's choice during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, leave after a news conference ahead of a baseball workout at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2024. The firing of Ohtani's interpreter by the Los Angeles Dodgers over allegations of illegal gambling has highlighted an issue many outside of California don't realize: Sports betting is still against the law in the nation's most populous state. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: GBI

3 officer-involved shootings within hours leave man dead, 2 critical, GBI says

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Evidence found in 2011 killing of East Coweta student, police say
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES
As season approaches, Anthopoulos explains how and why of Kelenic trade

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia running back arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia running back arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

Credit: Bob Andres

GRIDLOCK GUY
Prepare for traffic or pay the price: Atlanta drivers can adjust to changes
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zach Edey and No. 1 seed Purdue roll into Sweet 16 with runaway win against Utah State
7m ago
Hardy souls across New England and New York dig out after major winter storm
8m ago
Palestinians describe bodies and ambulances crushed in Israel's ongoing raid at Gaza's...
20m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta