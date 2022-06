Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in Angels' 5-0 win over KC

After scoring 18 runs in the previous two games at Angel Stadium, the Royals were shut out for the second time in four days and the 10th time this season. Kansas City still has won five of seven.

But Ohtani is unbeatable on the mound lately, allowing just one run in his last 20 innings over three starts. In his most recent home start two weeks ago, he pitched seven innings of one-run ball and also homered in a victory that snapped the Angels' franchise-record 14-game skid.

Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi singled in the Royals’ first two at-bats against Ohtani, but the Angels’ two-way superstar then set down every batter he faced until Merrifield drew a one-out walk in the sixth — and Benintendi quickly grounded into a double play.

Ohtani’s fastball topped 99 mph twice in the second half of his start while he dazzled Kansas City, getting a whopping 34 combined strikes on swing-and-misses or called strikes.

Daniel Lynch (3-7) wasn't as effective for the Royals early on, but the left-hander resourcefully shut down the Angels until they loaded the bases in the fifth on two walks and an infield single. Lynch, who left after MacKinnon's sacrifice fly, gave up three hits and five walks on a career-high 104 pitches.

Mike Trout got a rest day for the Angels, leaving their struggling lineup decidedly lacking punch. But MacKinnon came through as the team's improbable cleanup hitter, getting first major league hit after getting called up last weekend for his MLB debut.

Andrew Velazquez and Taylor Ward drove in insurance runs in the eighth for Los Angeles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez sat out after reinjuring his left thumb on a swing Tuesday night, but manager Mike Matheny said the team is still determining the seriousness of the injury after an MRI exam.

Angels: RHP Jimmy Herget went on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Right-handers Elvis Peguero and Oliver Ortega came up from Triple-A Salt Lake, while inconsistent rookie Reid Detmers went down just six starts after throwing a no-hitter.

UP NEXT

Royals: Zack Greinke is expected to come off the injured list Friday to start when Kansas City opens a three-game weekend series at home against Oakland. Greinke (0-4, 5.05 ERA) went on the IL three weeks ago with a strained forearm.

Angels: After a day off at home, Los Angeles opens a three-game weekend series against Seattle on Friday night. Neither team had confirmed a starter.

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) stands on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) throws to first to out Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Velazquez during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a foul ball in to the Angels dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward (3) slides in to home to score off of a sacrifice fly hit by David MacKinnon during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield before throwing to first to out Andrew Benintendi during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis