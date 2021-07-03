Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O's 8-7

Ohtani's solo shot to right on the first pitch of the third inning was No. 29 and set an Angels record for most homers by the All-Star break. When he hit a two-run drive on a 2-1 sinker by Dillon Tate in the fourth inning to put Los Angeles up 7-6, he surpassed Babe Ruth's 1919 mark of most round trippers by a batter with at least 10 games pitched in a season.

Rendon had three hits while José Iglesias homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Angels, who have won two straight and four of their last five. Raisel Iglesias (5-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings and helped anchor a Los Angeles bullpen that allowed only one run in 6 1/3 innings after starter Griffin Canning struggled.

Trey Mancini and Domingo Leyba homered while Anthony Santander drove in three runs for the Orioles, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Baltimore jumped out to a 2-0 lead on two-out solo shots in the first and second innings by Mancini and Leyba before the Angels evened it in the second when Iglesias had a two-run drive to left field.

The Orioles put up four in the third to chase Canning and go up 6-2. Austin Hays and Mancini reached on singles before Ryan Mountcastle drew a walk to load the bases. Santander followed with a three-run double to the right-field wall and scored on Severino's double to left.

Los Angeles drew within 6-4 in the third on Ohtani's solo shot and Max Stassi's RBI single before taking the lead in the fourth. David Fletcher's RBI base hit got the Angels within a run before Ohtani gave them the lead with a two-run drive to left.

Hayes' double to left-center in the sixth scored Cedric Mullins to even it at 7.

FOR STARTERS

Baltimore's Keegan Akin and Canning were long gone by the time this game was decided.

Akin went three innings, marking the first time in seven starts the left-hander hasn't made it to the fourth inning. Akin allowed four runs on seven hits, struck out three and walked one.

Canning is the second straight Angels starter who went less than three innings. The right-hander went only 2 2/3 innings and was charged with six runs on six hits and two walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey was placed on the injured list after suffering a right lat strain on June 30. Manager Brandon Hyde said he the best case scenario is that Harvey misses a month. ... 3B Maikel Franco (right ankle sprain) was out of the lineup but did some rehab work before the game.

Angels: OF Justin Upton (right low back strain) is continuing to improve. He will be evaluated again on Saturday, and if everything checks out could be activated before Sunday's series finale.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Alex Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA) faces his former team. Cobb pitched for the Orioles from 2018-20 before Los Angeles acquired him in a trade before the start of spring training. He will be opposed by Baltimore RHP Jorge López (2-10, 5.92 ERA), who has lost four of his last five starts.

