Ohtani homers twice and drives in 6 runs on his bobblehead night in Dodgers' 19-2 rout of Athletics

Shohei Ohtani homered twice and drove in six runs on his bobblehead night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Athletics 19-2 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in their last six series
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered twice and drove in six runs on his bobblehead night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Athletics 19-2 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in their last six series.

After losing the opener 11-1, the Dodgers outscored the Athletics 28-5 over the final two games while improving to 17-4 at home, best in the majors. The 19 runs are their most ever against an American League opponent.

The Dodgers batted around in the third, when Hyeseong Kim singled in a run, Ohtani went deep to left-center and Andy Pages added a 416-foot, three-run shot with two outs for a 13-2 lead.

Ohtani tied Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the major league home run lead with his 15th in the fourth, a two-run, 418-foot blast to center for the 20th multi-homer game of his career.

Ohtani drove in one of the Dodgers' three runs with a sacrifice fly in the second. They scored three runs in the first, highlighted by Max Muncy's two-run homer. They tacked on another three runs in the eighth.

Kim reached base five times, twice via walk, and scored three runs.

Justin Wrobleski (1-1) got the win.

The Athletics had just three hits, including Max Schuemann's homer, and only one after the second inning.

Key moment

Ohtani struck out swinging on an 89-mph fastball from A's backup catcher Jhonny Pereda in the eighth. The A's saved the ball for Pereda, who was pitching for the third time this season.

Key stats

Ohtani has nine homers in his last 15 games and he leads the majors with 48 runs. ... Every Dodgers starter had at least one hit.

Up next

LH JP Sears (4-2, 2.80 ERA) starts for the Athletics on Friday at San Francisco. RH Dustin May (1-3, 4.13) starts the Dodgers' series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim, left, steals second next to Athletics second baseman Max Schuemann during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Athletics pitcher Osvaldo Bido throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates a three run home run against for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

