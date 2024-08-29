Ohtani homers and has 2 steals in Dodgers' 6-4 win over Orioles. He and his dog handle first pitch

He and beloved dog Decoy — who appear together on the bobblehead — handled the ceremonial first pitch in front of a sellout crowd of 53,290. Upon Ohtani's signal at home plate, the dog carried the ball in his mouth from the mound to the plate, where he and his owner shared a high five.

Trailing 3-1, the Dodgers rallied to score four runs and take a 5-3 lead in the third. Mookie Betts had a RBI single and Hernández belted his 28th homer with two outs.

Baltimore trimmed its deficit to 5-4 on Ryan O'Hearn's RBI double into the right-field corner that chased Dodgers starter Walker Buehler in the fifth.

Anthony Banda (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief to get the victory. Michael Kopech retired the side in the ninth for his 12th save.

The Orioles led 3-1 in the second on miscues by the Dodgers. A one-out error by third baseman Max Muncy put O'Hearn on first. Catcher Will Smith's dropped third strike allowed Cedric Mullins to reach first and moved O'Hearn to second. They scored on Ramón Urías' double to right. James McCann's bloop single to left brought Urías home.

Buehler got to the dugout and fired his glove on the bench in frustration. He allowed four runs — two earned — and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

Burnes gave up six runs — one earned — and five hits in five innings while striking out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 2B-SS Jorge Mateo had elbow surgery in Texas and is done for the season.

Dodgers: RHP Jack Flaherty has a sore wrist with minimal swelling after taking a comebacker off it on Tuesday. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow (elbow) will travel with the team to Phoenix and resume throwing Friday. ... RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (tricep) will make a three-inning rehab start next week and could possibly rejoin the team. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (hamstring) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and will make a rehab start soon.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (1-6, 6.10) gave up five runs on a career-high eight hits, including two homers, against Houston last week.

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49) struck out nine over six innings in his last start against Tampa Bay.

