Ohtani hits grand slam in 9th inning, becomes fastest player in MLB history to join 40-40 club

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) grounds out during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) grounds out during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is baseball's fastest 40-40 man.

The Japanese superstar blasted a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Ohtani achieved the feat in just 129 games, the quickest in major league history and sixth ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season. He's also the first Dodgers player to do so.

“It’s really more about the winning,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “Obviously the record is part of the process but I think the most important thing is about winning the game.”

He broke the previous mark by Alfonso Soriano in Game 148 for the Washington Nationals in 2006.

“It's just storybook — 40-40 on the same night,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I don't know if that's ever been done and then he wins it with a grand slam. He's definitely known for the dramatics and this was something I'll remember for a long time.”

Ohtani's 389-foot shot snapped a 3-3 tie. Rays center fielder Jose Siri gave chase and the ball bounced back onto the field. He then threw it into the stands, so Ohtani didn't end up with the keepsake, according to Ohtani's interpreter Will Ireton.

Ohtani took a curtain call as the crowd of 45,556 stood and cheered.

“It means a tremendous amount for me to be able to do this in front of the home crowd,” he said.

In the fourth, Ohtani reached on an infield single leading off against Tyler Alexander and stole second during Freddie Freeman’s at-bat.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets the Tampa Bay Rays dugout during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) lines out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he lines out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The Dodgers won 7-3. Will Smith, Tommy Edman, and Max Muncy also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets third base coach Dino Ebel as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The Dodgers won 7-3. Will Smith, Tommy Edman, and Max Muncy also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The Dodgers won 7-3. Will Smith, Tommy Edman, and Max Muncy also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

