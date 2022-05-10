Ohtani hits 2 homers, 1st grand slam; Angels beat Rays 11-3

Arozarena gave the Rays a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with a drive into the right-center field bleachers off Noah Syndergaard (3-1).

The Angels responded in the bottom half. Trout singled through the hole at shortstop, Ohtani hit a high fly ball that center fielder Kevin Kiermaier lost in the lights for a single, and Walsh hit a three-run shot to center off Jeffrey Springs (1-1).

Walsh extended his hitting streak to six games. He is 10 for 24 over that stretch with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

FOR STARTERS

Syndergaard failed to retire the Rays in order in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Tampa Bay had runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning, but Syndergaard escaped with two strikeouts and a groundout.

The right-hander allowed seven hits and a walk, striking out seven.

Springs retired the first 10 hitters — including four by strikeout — before running into trouble.

MILESTONE HOMER

Trout's homer in the sixth was his 161st at Angel Stadium, passing Tim Salmon for the most in ballpark history.

MARGOT INJURED

Tampa Bay outfielder Manuel Margot, who was named AL Player of the Week earlier Monday, left the game with right hamstring discomfort after making a headfirst slide while stealing second base during the sixth inning. Margot went 2 for 3 is 14 for 27 over the past eight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP JT Chargois (left oblique tightness) played catch and may soon start throwing off the mound. ... Faucher was recalled from Triple-A Durham after RHP Ralph Garza Jr. was optioned.

Angels: OF Taylor Ward was not in the lineup after he tweaked his right hamstring on Sunday. ... RHP Griffin Canning (low back stress reaction) threw a two-inning simulated game.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Corey Kluber (1-1, 2.36 ERA) has allowed one run in his last 14 innings.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.32) has a 3.21 ERA in his three home starts this season.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates with Brandon Marsh (16), Mike Trout, left, and Andrew Velazquez after hitting a grand slam home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. Andrew Velazquez, Brandon Marsh, and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. Andrew Velazquez, Brandon Marsh, and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot (13) steals second base while Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez (4) waits for a throw during the second inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws during the second inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) singles during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after flying out to right field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) celebrates with Mike Trout, left, after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)