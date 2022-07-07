Ohtani dominant on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels

The 96 mph fastball from Rogers struck Trout on his left knee. Trout limped to first base, where Angels training staff tended to him.

Run-scoring singles from Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo in the seventh padded the Angels’ lead.

The loss snapped the Marlins’ six-game winning streak.

Rogers allowed three runs, four hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters in 4 2/3 innings.

The Marlins struck first on Garrett Cooper’s sacrifice fly in the first that ended Ohtani’s scoreless string at 21 2/3 innings. Leadoff hitter Jon Berti reached on shortstop Luis Rengifo’s throwing error and advanced on Joey Wendle’s double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Austin Warren (right triceps strain) was scheduled to appear in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday. The next step is to pitch on consecutive days.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (right elbow tendinitis) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday with another scheduled for Thursday. ... RHP Cody Poteet (right elbow muscle injury) threw two innings in his rehab assignment with Class-A Jupiter Monday. His next appearance will be determined.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Chase Chiselth (1-2, 5.23) will start Thursday as the club begins the final leg of a three-city road set at Baltimore.

Marlins: LHP Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.47) will start the opener of a four-game series at NL East-leading New York Mets Thursday.

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar, left, scores past Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings on a single by Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar, left, scores past Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings on a single by Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined Shape Caption A fans holds up a sign for Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Angels, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Combined Shape Caption A fans holds up a sign for Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Angels, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky