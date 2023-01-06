Ohtani, Darvish, Suzuki on Japan World Baseball Classic team

“I remember watching the games with my heart pounding," Ohtani said at a press conference in Tokyo. "Now I get to play. And so I really want to play well. I’m focused on winning.”

Japan's manager will be Hideki Kuriyama. He said the complete team list would be announced later.

“We will build a game centered around pitching,” Kuriyama said.

This is the fifth time the event has been held. Japan has won it twice, with single championships for the Dominican Republic and the Untied States.

Pitchers: Yu Darvish (San Diego Padres), Shosei Togo (Yomiuri Giants), Roki Sasaki (Lotte Marines), Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Orix Buffaloes) and Shota Imanaga (DeNA BayStars)

Catcher: Takuya Kai (SoftBank Hawks)

Infielders: Sosuke Genda (Seibu Lions), Shugo Maki (DeNA BayStars), Munetaka Murakami (Yakult Swallows)

Outfielders: Kensuke Kondo (SoftBank Hawks), Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs)

