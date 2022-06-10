Ohtani carries Angels past Boston, ending LA's 14-game skid

Pivetta struck out 11 to match the most by a Boston pitcher this season while yielding six hits and two walks.

Ohtani was sharp on the mound after struggling in his two previous starts, notably ending the third inning by striking out Rafael Devers with a 101-mph fastball — the third-fastest pitch of his career and his fastest strikeout pitch ever. He induced 18 swings and misses after getting just three in his previous start against the Yankees last week.

The Angels had a lead after the sixth inning for the seventh time in the past 15 games, but their inconsistent bullpen hung on to this advantage after Ohtani finished his start with two strikeouts in the seventh.

Ryan Tepera yielded two hits and a run in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias threw a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

The Angels had played 18 consecutive scoreless innings against Boston before Ohtani’s blast in the fifth, and their lineup struggled again early without starters Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher, Brandon Marsh and Luis Rengifo. Trout missed his second straight game with groin tightness.

The Angels got an improbable contribution from Velazquez, who ended his 0-for-22 slump with a two-out shot off Hirokazu Sawamura into the elevated right field stands. Sawamura inherited a two-on, nobody-out jam and nearly escaped before Los Angeles’ light-hitting shortstop came through with his first hit of June.

CLOSE CALL

Ohtani barely avoided being hit by Franchy Cordero's broken bat in the second inning. Velazquez fielded the resulting grounder and made a poor throw home, but Max Stassi fielded the bounce and tagged out Verdugo to keep the game scoreless.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Reliever Hansel Robles pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his return from the injured list after sitting out two weeks with back spasms. Robles recorded 26 saves during parts of three seasons with the Angels, including an outstanding campaign in 2019 and a terrible one in 2020, leading to his departure. ... Nathan Eovaldi had discomfort in his right hip Wednesday during his five-inning start, but manager Alex Cora expects him to make his next start on schedule.

Angels: Nevin said Trout's injury still isn't believed to be a long-term concern. ... Noah Syndergaard won't face the Mets on Sunday night as originally scheduled because Nevin wants to give him an extra day between starts. Thor isn't injured, Nevin said.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: After a late-night flight up the coast, Rich Hill (2-3, 4.40 ERA) takes the mound Friday to open a three-game series in Seattle.

Angels: Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.41 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets on Friday when New York opens a three-game weekend series at the Big A. Los Angeles hasn't announced a starter, but is expect to recall someone from the minors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani avoids a close pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani avoids a close pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, reacts as he stands with catcher Max Stassi after avoiding a broken bat when Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero ht not a fielder's choice during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, reacts as he stands with catcher Max Stassi after avoiding a broken bat when Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero ht not a fielder's choice during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, left, waits for the call after being tagged out by Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, center, at home while trying to score on a fielder's choice hit by Franchy Cordero as starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, left, waits for the call after being tagged out by Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, center, at home while trying to score on a fielder's choice hit by Franchy Cordero as starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill