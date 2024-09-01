Ohtani, Betts and Freeman hit consecutive homers for Dodgers to lead off game vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman led off Saturday's game with consecutive home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ohtani, on a full count, hit his 44th of the season — a 420-foot shot to dead center off of Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Betts followed with his 14th on an 0-1 pitch and Freeman, on Kelly's next pitch, blasted one to right-center for his 19th of the season.

It was the first time the three superstars had homered consecutively.