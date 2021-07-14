Ohtani becomes 1st 2-way All-Star with perfect 1st inning

A 27-year-old right-hander, Ohtani retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy and Rockies fan favorite Nolan Arenado in order in the bottom half, throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes.

Throwing at up to 100.2 mph, Ohtani used seven fastballs, four sliders, two splitters and one cutter.

Tatis, wearing spikes with pink trim and matching undershirt sleeves, flied to left on a cutter off the end of his bat leading off the bottom half. Muncy grounded to second and Arenado, traded to St. Louis last winter, grounded to shortstop.

Ohtani is the first player to regularly pitch and play a position since Babe Ruth made 19 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 1918 and 15 in 1919. Ruth hit 11 homers in 1918 and 29 the following year, and from 1920 on made just four starts for the rest of his big league career, which ended in 1935.

Ohtani is batting .279 with 33 homers and 70 RBIs in his fourth major league season. He is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts, striking out 87 and walking 35 in 67 innings.

