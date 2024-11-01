Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ohtani and the LA Dodgers celebrate World Series victory with parade and stadium celebration

The Los Angeles Dodgers are celebrating their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a stadium gathering featuring Shohei Ohtani and other star players
Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Vesia yells in celebration during the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Vesia yells in celebration during the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (AP)
Updated 17 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani and his dog, celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade on Friday.

Seven double-decker buses filled with players, their families and the coaching staff rolled through streets packed on both sides with blue-clad fans. The Los Angeles Police Department estimated the crowd to be 150,000.

A jubilant manager Dave Roberts hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy.

“This is incredible,” World Series MVP Freddie Freeman said. “LA really showed out today.”

Several players smoked cigars and drank beer on the sun-splashed day.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever been part of,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “I’ve never seen this many people in my life. They’re all Dodger fans.”

A shirtless Kiké Hernández hung over the front of his bus with a beer in his hand. Ohtani held his dog, Decoy, in his arms with his wife, Mamiko, nearby.

“I'm totally overwhelmed with the amount of fans who are here,” Ohtani said through an interpreter as the bus rolled along. “It’s been an incredible year. I’m so happy that I was able to contribute. The fans and everybody has been so welcoming.”

Asked if he would take his shirt off like Hernández, a smiling Ohtani shook his head and replied in English, “No, never.”

Walker Buehler, who pitched the ninth inning in the Series finale, did a beer bong while wearing Orel Hershiser's jersey from the team's 1988 World Series championship.

“This is crazy, man. I love this,” outfielder Teoscar Hernández said.

Fans cheered and waved at their heroes. The parade occurred on what would have been the 64th birthday of Fernando Valenzuela, the 1981 NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year winner who died days before the World Series began.

The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The team said that because of logistics, traffic and timing, fans wouldn’t be able to attend both events.

The parade began at Gloria Molina Grand Park as part of a 45-minute route that culminated at the intersection of 5th and Flower streets.

The celebration was to continue at Dodger Stadium, where thousands of fans were waiting and watching the parade on the videoboards ahead of the team’s arrival.

A portion of the proceeds from the ticketed stadium event will be donated to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

There were more than a dozen arrests during informal celebrations after the team's comeback win to clinch the Series. Burglaries, vandalism and fires occurred in some parts of the city.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Fans cheer as buses carrying players are driven past during the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Fans crowd behind barricades waiting for the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Fans crowd the sidewalk as they wait for the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

A fan holds a replica trophy during the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a team picture after their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles City Hall glows in Dodger Blue to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series Championship in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Fans cheer and hold signs before the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts waves at fans during the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Fans cheer before the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Meet Decoy Ohtani, perhaps the most valuable pet of the World Series10m ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Freeman and Buehler lead Dodgers past slumping Yankees 4-2 for 3-0 advantage in World...
Placeholder Image

AP

Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat...
Placeholder Image

AP

Aaron Judge snaps World Series slump with homer, then makes costly error that sparks...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Local school staple 'Lost on a Mountain in Maine' from 1939 hits the big screen...9m ago
Meet Decoy Ohtani, perhaps the most valuable pet of the World Series10m ago
Stock market today: Amazon leads Wall Street higher16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain50m ago
Report exposes depth of Atlanta and nation’s housing crisis1h ago
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say