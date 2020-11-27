Ohio State's Day tests positive, won't coach vs. Illinois

Ohio State said Friday it had an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests in the program this week. The game was against the Illini was still on, but the Buckeyes were not traveling on Friday as originally scheduled.

Buckeyes veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson will act as interim coach with Day unavailable. Ohio State said it planned to do a second round of testing Friday before flying to Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday ahead of the game scheduled for noon EST.