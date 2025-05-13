Ohio State women’s basketball coach charged with driving while impaired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff, the Big Ten's 2024 coach of the year, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired last week, police said.
Officers said McGuff hit several curbs and drove into a yard, where he was found behind the wheel on May 6 in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, according to an arrest report. McGuff refused to give a breath sample, police said.
McGuff has led Ohio State to eight NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons and a Big Ten title in the 2023-2024 season. He previously coached at Washington and Xavier and has a career record of 479-212.
Ohio State issued a statement saying it was aware of the charge.
“The department is in communication with Coach McGuff and monitoring the situation closely,” the statement said. “This is an ongoing, personal legal matter, and the department will share additional information at the appropriate time.”
