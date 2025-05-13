Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ohio State women’s basketball coach charged with driving while impaired

Police say Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired last week
FILE - Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff reacts during a second round college basketball game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, March 23, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff reacts during a second round college basketball game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, March 23, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, file)
37 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff, the Big Ten's 2024 coach of the year, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired last week, police said.

Officers said McGuff hit several curbs and drove into a yard, where he was found behind the wheel on May 6 in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, according to an arrest report. McGuff refused to give a breath sample, police said.

McGuff has led Ohio State to eight NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons and a Big Ten title in the 2023-2024 season. He previously coached at Washington and Xavier and has a career record of 479-212.

Ohio State issued a statement saying it was aware of the charge.

“The department is in communication with Coach McGuff and monitoring the situation closely,” the statement said. “This is an ongoing, personal legal matter, and the department will share additional information at the appropriate time.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

Rodney Hackney, shown with the Tri-Cities football team in 2023, was hired as the coach at Pebblebrook. His hire was approved Tuesday. (Courtesy of Sam Crenshaw)

Credit: Sam Crenshaw

Pebblebrook hires Hackney, effectively trading coaches with Tri-Cities

The news comes just a few days after Tri-Cities announced it hired Pebblebrook’s former coach, Michael Woolridge.

45m ago

Jurors deliberate fate of high school basketball coach who conducted naked fat tests

54m ago

Lovett girls among seven defending soccer champions in state finals

Seven high school soccer teams that will try to defend their state titles this week

44m ago

The Latest

New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera is taken from the field by ambulance after injuring his leg while scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: AP

Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day injured list with left ankle fracture

9m ago

Live updates: Trump pushes for new Iran nuclear deal as he starts 4-day trip to the Middle East

12m ago

Kim Kardashian testifies about being bound and held at gunpoint during Paris robbery

13m ago

Featured

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Return Home

‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.

‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things. 

2h ago

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.