Ohio State women’s basketball coach charged with driving while impaired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff, the Big Ten's 2024 coach of the year, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired last week, police said.

Officers said McGuff hit several curbs and drove into a yard, where he was found behind the wheel on May 6 in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, according to an arrest report. McGuff refused to give a breath sample, police said.

McGuff has led Ohio State to eight NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons and a Big Ten title in the 2023-2024 season. He previously coached at Washington and Xavier and has a career record of 479-212.