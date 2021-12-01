Ohio State ices out No. 1 Duke in final minutes, wins 71-66

Duke led by 13 points at halftime and extended that advantage to 49-34 early in the second half. Moore's layup with 5:19 remaining made it 65-57, and Trevor Keels made a free throw with 4:29 left.

The Blue Devils didn't score again, missing their last six shots as Ohio State closed the game with a 12-0 run. Duke endured a 1-for-14 stretch earlier in the half, allowing the Buckeyes to draw closer.

Ohio State took an early 13-7 lead but Duke responded with a 13-2 run. The Blue Devils shot 52.9% in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Moore and Banchero, Duke's leading scorers coming in, were solid, shooting a combined 11 for 29, but they came up empty when it mattered most.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had 12 turnovers and shot 50% (11 of 22) at the free-throw line, areas they will have to clean up before beginning Big Ten play this weekend.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts South Carolina State on Dec. 14.

Ohio State: At Penn State on Sunday.

