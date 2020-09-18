Ohio limit of 1 ballot drop box per county blocked, appealed

Both actions come in a lawsuit brought by the Ohio Democratic Party and a coalition of voting rights groups alleging LaRose's restriction is unconstitutional.

LaRose cites a state election law that says absentee ballots must be “delivered by mail or personally” to a voter’s county election director.

He has said that he personally supports counties adding more drop boxes, but that he lacks the legal authority to expand the number beyond the one set by the Republican-controlled Legislature this spring.

He notes that the single drop box lawmakers allowed would be located at each county board of elections, while added drop boxes are envisioned to be placed at locations throughout a county.

Frye said because the word “deliver” is ambiguous in the law, counties must be legally permitted to explore setting up additional boxes.

Access to ballot drop boxes has become an urgent matter nationally amid the coronavirus pandemic, questions about mail-in voting security and cutbacks at the post office. Urban counties, which tend to favor Democrats, are often the ones seeking to add drop boxes due to their large populations.