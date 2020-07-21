Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case

Lindgren noted the upcoming news conference by DeVillers, whose office planned to announce “charges related to $60 million bribe to state official & associates."

Messages were left with Householder at home and at the House communications office. The Republican is in his second stint as House speaker following his tenure in the same position from 2001 to 2004.

Householder, a veteran lawmaker, returned to state politics in 2016 after leaving more than a decade ago because of term limits.

At the time he left office, he and several top advisers were under federal investigation for alleged money laundering and irregular campaign practices. The government closed the case without filing charges.

After returning to the Ohio House fours years ago, Householder won a contentious fight to become House speaker in 2019.