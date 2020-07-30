Ohio House ousts top leader after arrest in bribery scheme

A federal grand jury formally indicted the five on Thursday, charging each with a single count of racketeering. Messages were left with their attorneys seeking comment.

“Dark money is a breeding ground for corruption. This investigation continues,” said U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, referring to legal campaign funds that don’t have to report the source of their donations.

Householder had ignored calls for his resignation from colleagues in both parties. A decision on when to schedule a vote to choose a new speaker will be made by Assistant Majority Floor Leader Anthony DeVitis, of Green.

Potential candidates for the job include Householder’s No. 2, Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Jim Butler, and Rep. Bob Cupp, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice. Three other candidates, Reps. Rick Carfagna, Tim Ginter and Craig Riedel, withdrew from the race Wednesday and threw their support to Cupp.

Householder is the second speaker to be under criminal investigation by the FBI in recent years. Former speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned abruptly in April 2018 after saying he was aware federal agents were asking questions about his activities and had protectively hired a criminal defense attorney.

Rosenberger wasn’t charged, and a lawyer for him has said the former lawmaker did nothing wrong.

Associated Press writer Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.