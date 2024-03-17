Ohio governor declares emergency after severe storms that killed 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor has declared a state of emergency in 11 counties across central Ohio struck by severe weather last week.

Gov. Mike DeWine also activated the Ohio National Guard to help officials in one county, Logan County, where three deaths were confirmed, with the cleanup of storm debris on public property. DeWine announced the emergency declaration Sunday.

The declaration also covers Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties. It orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel to aid in response and recovery efforts, the governor’s office said.