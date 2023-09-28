BreakingNews
BREAKING: Trump will not seek to move Fulton case to federal court

Ohio football coach whose team called 'Nazi' during game says he was forced to resign, no ill intent

An Ohio high school football coach says he was forced to resign by his school district and intended no harm after he and his team repeatedly used “Nazi" as a game call
National & World News
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
X

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school football coach says he was forced to resign by his school district and intended no harm to opposing players after he and his team repeatedly used "Nazi" as a game call in a Sept. 22 match. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, former Brooklyn High School coach Tim McFarland said he never meant any offense by using the term and that it "didn't even occur" to him that it could be taken as antisemitic. But the team's use of "Nazi" has been largely criticized as such, especially given that the plays were called during a game against Beachwood High School — a school based in a largely Jewish Cleveland suburb. Peter Pattakos, McFarland's lawyer, balked at the idea of the word Nazi being deemed antisemitic and said it is a historical term, not a slur. Citing an Ohio high school coaching book from the 1990s, Pattakos said "Nazi" is often used in football to warn teammates of what is known as a "blitz." Beachwood Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis and the Beachwood Board of Education said in a news release that McFarland's statement shows he is "demonstrating further ignorance" and "succeeds in taking a terrible situation and making it worse." The Ohio High School Athletic Association said it does not track the names of certain plays or calls used by high schools, but that they are aware of the situation and that "offensive language has no place in sports at any level." McFarland, who has been coaching for 43 of his 70 years of age, said he was asked to resign by Brooklyn Schools and felt he had no choice in the matter. Brooklyn Schools Superintendent Ted Caleris declined to comment on McFarland's statement. He also said he ordered his players to stop using the call just before halftime, when Beachwood officials brought it to his attention. Statements from both school districts confirm McFarland's actions. McFarland also said that he offered to personally apologize to any of the Beachwood players the call may have offended. But he said he was told by Beachwood coaches that it was not necessary.

Both the school districts said they are currently focused on a joint response to the community regarding the Sept. 22 game and determining how best to focus on their students. ___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients
8h ago

Credit: Massey Ferguson

GEORGIA COMPANY
AGCO spending $2 billion on new ag tech joint venture with Trimble
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Former lawmaker who led Michigan marijuana board is sent to prison for bribery
10m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as pressure eases from the bond and oil...
11m ago
National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security center
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
4h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top