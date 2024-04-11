Nation & World News

Oh, brother! Guardians' Josh and Bo Naylor hit home runs in same inning on National Siblings Day

The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Soroka during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair.

Josh Naylor and his younger brother, Bo, both hit home runs in the same inning on Wednesday night for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Naylor connected for a solo homer with one out in the fourth off Chicago's Erick Fedde, and Bo smashed a two-run shot to center field two batters later.

It was the second time the Naylors have homered in the same inning, having done it on July 14 last season at Texas.

Before the Naylors connected last season, the last brothers to homer in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton for Atlanta in 2013.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor watches his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

