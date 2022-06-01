ajc logo
X

Oh baby! 1-year-old in hand, Mets fan makes amazing HR catch

Alan Alcantara holds his 1-year-old son, Levi, at the New York Mets' baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. Alcantara played a lot of baseball growing up in the Dominican Republic, sometimes without a glove. When the Mets' Starling Marte ripped a home run in Alcantara's direction Tuesday night, it didn't matter that he was holding Levi. Alcantara had a free hand, and that's all he needed. Alcantara reached over a railing from his seats in center field and caught the first-inning homer barehanded, all the while cradling little Levi with his other arm. (AP Photo/Jake Seiner)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alan Alcantara holds his 1-year-old son, Levi, at the New York Mets' baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. Alcantara played a lot of baseball growing up in the Dominican Republic, sometimes without a glove. When the Mets' Starling Marte ripped a home run in Alcantara's direction Tuesday night, it didn't matter that he was holding Levi. Alcantara had a free hand, and that's all he needed. Alcantara reached over a railing from his seats in center field and caught the first-inning homer barehanded, all the while cradling little Levi with his other arm. (AP Photo/Jake Seiner)

National & World News
By JAKE SEINER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Alan Alcantara made one of the best catches in baseball this year — from his outfield seat at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Alcantara played a lot of baseball growing up in the Dominican Republic, sometimes without a glove.

When the Mets' Starling Marte ripped a home run in Alcantara's direction at Citi Field on Tuesday night, it didn't matter that he was holding his 1-year-old son, Levi. Alcantara had a free hand, and that's all he needed.

The 31-year-old Alcantara reached over a railing from his seats in center field and caught the first-inning homer barehanded, all the while cradling little Levi with his other arm.

“I knew I was not going to have time to put the baby down," Alcantara told The Associated Press. "So I decided to just hold on tight to him, jump on the rail and see if I could catch the ball. And we did.”

The SNY broadcast captured Alcantara's catch, with stunned play-by-play man Gary Cohen asking "did he catch that?" and declaring "this man will go viral."

Indeed, a coworker of Alcantara's wife sent them a screengrab of the catch moments later. The Alcantaras were at the game between Washington and the Mets as part of an organized church group, and other members watching from home also reached out quickly when they saw the grab.

“As soon as it came off the bat, I knew it was coming my way," he said. “So it was just a matter of seeing where it was going to land. It was just a quick reaction.”

Alcantara, a resident of the Ridgewood neighborhood in Queens for 17 years, said he'd never caught a foul ball or home run at a big league game before.

The barehanded grab?

“Instinct," he explained. “In Dominican Republic, we don’t all get to have gloves, so we do play baseball barehanded, so I figured I could do it. I did it many times when I was a kid, so why not?"

As Alcantara described the catch a couple of innings later, Levi grabbed the ball out of his dad's hands, smiled and held it close.

“His face was like, What are you doing?” Alcantara recalled. "And then my 2-year-old, which was right next to us, was super scared because probably never seen his dad screaming and acting the way I was acting."

Alcantara's wife is expecting the couple's third son, but none will get to keep the souvenir. Alcantara is giving it to his pastor, a diehard Mets fan.

“I know they're going to hear about it on Sunday,” he said, pointing to his fellow church members. “They're going to talk about it for sure.”

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Starling Marte runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

New York Mets' Starling Marte runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Starling Marte runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Editors' Picks
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies6h ago
Georgia’s Kirby Smart offers take on Saban-Fisher feud at SEC spring meetings
5h ago
Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch
1h ago
Shaw football coach Al Pellegrino dies
7h ago
Shaw football coach Al Pellegrino dies
7h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
22h ago
The Latest
Advisers tell Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier bid
14m ago
Thor hammered in NY return, Yanks hand Halos 6th loss in row
22m ago
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
35m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top