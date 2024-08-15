Oh, babies. New Dr Seuss Babies merchandising line includes everything from board books to diapers

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest Dr. Seuss releases are designed for the very youngest audience.

On Thursday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books announced the launch of Dr. Seuss Babies, which includes interactive board books, a video series called "Learn to Read" and even a line of diapers, onesies and feeding solutions.

“Learn to Read” debuts Friday on the Dr. Seuss YouTube channel.