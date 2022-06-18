ajc logo
Ogunbowale, McCowan help Wings beat Mercury 93-88, end skid

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) defends against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 10 rebounds — both season highs — and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-88

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Teaira McCowan had season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-88 Friday night.

Isabelle Harrison added 16 points, Marina Mabrey 14 and Allisha Gray scored 11 for Dallas. The Wings (7-8) snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time since an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on May 24.

Tina Charles had 27 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix (6-10) and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21 points and a season-high 10 assists. Diamond DeShields scored 14 points and Shey Peddy and Diana Taurasi each hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points.

Charles made a layup midway through the fourth quarter that gave Phoenix — which trailed by as many as 17 points — its first lead of the game at 80-79. McCowan scored inside on the other end and Taurasi hit a 3-pointer to put the Mercury back in front. McCowan then tied it at 83-all with a layup and hit 1-of-2 free throws before Ogunbowale made a 3 with 2:05 left that made it 87-83.

The Mercury had won four of their last five.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Phoenix Mercury center Tina Charles (31) has her shot blocked by Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

A fan, left, celebrates with Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale (24) after Ogunbowale sunk a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson gestures to an official during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Phoenix Mercury's Tina Charles (31) goes up to shoot as Dallas Wings' Allisha Gray (15) defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Wings' Teaira McCowan (7), Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith (4), Mercury's Shey Peddy (11) and Wings' Kayla Thornton, right, watch the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, left, is defended by Phoenix Mercury center Tina Charles (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) comes away with a steal during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Phoenix Mercury center Tina Charles (31) defends as Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) shoots during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard talks to players during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

