Nation & World News

OG Anunoby will stay with the New York Knicks on a 5-year deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the details says OG Anunoby will stay with the New York Knicks on a five-year contract worth more than $210 million
FILE - New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) runs up the court after hitting a shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, May 8, 2024, in New York. Anunoby intends to stay with the Knicks on a five-year contract worth more than $200 million, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) runs up the court after hitting a shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, May 8, 2024, in New York. Anunoby intends to stay with the Knicks on a five-year contract worth more than $200 million, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby will stay with the New York Knicks on a five-year contract worth more than $210 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Wednesday.

Keeping the swingman was a priority for the Knicks after they flourished when Anunoby was in the lineup after arriving in December in a trade with Toronto.

The deal was first reported by ESPN, which said Anunoby's deal would be worth $212.5 million. The person confirmed the details to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is not yet official.

The deal comes a day after the Knicks agreed to acquire Mikal Bridges in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and means New York will have two top defensive players on the wings. Anunoby led the NBA in steals in the 2022-23 season.

The Knicks went 20-3 with Anunoby in the lineup in the regular season after sending RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors, and outscored their opponents while Anunoby was on the floor in every one of those games.

They were up 2-0 on Indiana in the Eastern Conference semifinals before he had to miss the next four games after injuring his hamstring while scoring a career playoff-high 28 points in Game 2. Anunoby attempted to return in Game 7 but was still hurt and left quickly in the Knicks' eventual loss.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta reaches 100 degrees for 1st time since 2019

Credit: Robin Rudd

Ex-Atlanta deputy chief resigns from helm of Chattanooga force amid probe

Credit: File photo

Victims of Gwinnett van crash that killed 7 settle for $162 million

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era

Kenya Moore won’t be back on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after suspension
The Latest

Credit: AP

2024 NBA draft tracker: List of first-round picks
3m ago
The Vatican stands trial in London as a British financier seeks to clear his name in a...
20m ago
Canada ends cod moratorium in Newfoundland after more than 30 years
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
2h ago
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 26-July 3