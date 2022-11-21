BreakingNews
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured

National & World News
By STEVEN SENNE, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Cruz didn’t say whether the driver would be charged with a crime, but added that a criminal investigation was underway. Officials haven’t released the identity of the driver.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” he said, adding that the dark-colored SUV went through the store's plate glass window and struck multiple people.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the company said.

A large hole gaped in the storefront window as first responders worked at the scene of the crash shortly before 11 a.m. The store, which is in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said crews were evaluating the structural stability of the building.

BREAKING: Atlanta City Council votes to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks' widow
