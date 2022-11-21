Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” he said, adding that the dark-colored SUV went through the store's plate glass window and struck multiple people.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the company said.

A large hole gaped in the storefront window as first responders worked at the scene of the crash shortly before 11 a.m. The store, which is in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said crews were evaluating the structural stability of the building.

