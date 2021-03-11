Officials seize goats from home of environmental activist

“This case is about goat milk,” Burton said. “And goat milk is not popular at (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) or Department of Agriculture or the state of Connecticut because it's proof positive of contamination of the environment by nuclear power plants. So that’s what this is about.”

Burton was the owner of Katie the Goat, which she adopted in 2006. She said Katie grazed 5 miles (8 kilometers) downwind from the Millstone nuclear complex and its milk contained excessive radioisotope levels. She brought Katie to the state Capitol in 2006 on a mission to inform officials about nuclear radiation. Katie died in 2012 from cancer, Burton said.

Burton said she kept goats on her property to continue testing of their milk, because her property is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the Indian Point nuclear power station in Buchanan, New York. She said, however, that she has not done milk testing recently.

The seized goats were taken to the Agriculture Department's rescue and rehabilitation facility at the state prison in Niantic and were to be evaluated by a veterinarian, the agency said. The state will retain custody of the animals until the case is adjudicated in the court system, officials said.

State and local animal control officials visited the property numerous times and met with Burton to try to resolve the animal care concerns, the department said. Removal of animals is a last resort, officials said.

The Agriculture Department also said there were complaints dating back to 2017 about roaming goats and about the number of goats on Burton's property. Disputes between Burton and the town over her goats are also the subjects of court cases that remain pending.