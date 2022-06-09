Spain evacuates 2,000 as crews race to counter wildfire

Spain’s Emergency Military Unit, which is assigned to help civilian forces with major incidents, sent 233 personnel and more than 80 vehicles to the area, authorities said.
Spain's worst wildfire last year ravaged the same rugged area inland from the coastal resort town of Marbella. Nearly 10,000 hectares (24,000 acres) burned before the fire was finally put out after 46 days. One firefighter died in the blaze.
Scientists say global warming is making events like wildfires and extreme storms more common.
A wildfire advances near the urbanisation in Marbella, Malaga, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Emergency services deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews Thursday to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people in southern Spain amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
A wildfire advances near a housing urbanization in Marbella, Malaga, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Emergency services deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews Thursday to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people in southern Spain amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
Firefigters walk in the area of a wildfire in Pujerra, Malaga, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Emergency services deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews Thursday to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people in southern Spain amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze. (Alex Zea, Europa Press via AP)
Firefigters walk in the area of a wildfire in Pujerra, Malaga, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Emergency services deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews Thursday to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people in southern Spain amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze. (Alex Zea, Europa Press via AP)
A wildfire advances near a housing urbanization in Marbella, Malaga, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Emergency services deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews Thursday to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people in southern Spain amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
