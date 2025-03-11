Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Officials say separatists attack a train in Pakistan and the fate of hundreds on board is not clear

Pakistani officials say insurgents have attacked a passenger train in a tunnel, and a separatist group claims it has taken over 100 hostages
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
By ABDUL SATTAR – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani insurgents attacked a passenger train in a tunnel and claimed to take over 100 hostages on Tuesday, as authorities struggled to reach the remote area. The fate of the estimated 500 people aboard was not immediately clear.

Officials said the attackers blew up the railroad track in restive southwestern Balochistan province and exchanged fire with security guards aboard the train.

The train was traveling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar when it came under attack in Bolan district, government spokesman Shahid Rind said, calling it “an act of terrorism."

Ambulances were dispatched but access was not easy due to the rugged, mountainous terrain, Rind said.

The separatist Baloch Liberation Army, which has waged a yearslong insurgency, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it took over 100 hostages including security forces who were on board.

Officials at Pakistan Railways said the Jafar Express train was carrying an estimated 500 passengers, including women and children.

Three security officials said the BLA, which Pakistan and the United States have designated a terrorist organization, ambushed the train inside a tunnel and used women and children as human shields. They said troops have launched an operation to rescue the hostages.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Trains in Balochistan typically have security personnel on board. Separatists have previously carried out deadly attacks on trains in the region. In November, a separatist group carried out a suicide bombing at a train station in Quetta that killed 26 people.

The oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populated province. It is a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority, whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government.

___

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Rescue workers and volunteers help victims of a bomb explosion upon his arrival at a hospital, in Bannu, northwest Pakistan, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ehsan Ullah Khan)

Credit: AP

12 killed, 30 wounded in Pakistan military base attack launched by suicide bombers

Suspect in Kabul airport bombing during Afghanistan pullout makes court appearance following capture

Police in Bangladesh use batons and tear gas to disperse rally by banned Islamist group

The Latest

FILE - Pedestrians walk past a help wanted sign posted on the door of a restaurant in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

US job openings rose to 7.7 million in January, a sign Trump inherited a strong labor market

13m ago

With Trump and independence on their minds, Greenlanders vote in parliamentary elections

20m ago

The Latest: Trump says he'll double planned tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel

20m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.